Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7,648.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,291 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 393.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $24,863,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

EOG traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.