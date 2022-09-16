Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises about 2.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after acquiring an additional 215,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 83,721 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.53. 33,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.83. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $82.41 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP Company Profile

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on SAP to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

