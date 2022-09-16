Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. 51,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,935,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

