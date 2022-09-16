Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 285 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:STZ traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average of $240.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

