Credit Suisse Group Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.43 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTLY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 11.02.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 17.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is 3.57 and its 200-day moving average is 4.06.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 273,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 138,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 3,297,510 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

