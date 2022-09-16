Credit Suisse Group Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $246.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $314.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.95.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.