Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share on Monday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

Shares of USOI stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter.

