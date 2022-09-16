Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,137 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

