Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

