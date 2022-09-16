Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 853,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $47,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

