Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $30.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 104,541 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $30,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $143.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

