Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,199 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI remained flat at $45.01 during midday trading on Friday. 3,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

