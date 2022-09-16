Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

