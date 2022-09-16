Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.16. 39,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

