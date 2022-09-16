Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 151,042 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,042 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28.

