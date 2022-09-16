Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 157,667 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,667 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,261,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,784. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.21.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

