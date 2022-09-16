Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,305 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in PayPal by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.11. The company had a trading volume of 189,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $283.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

