Critical Analysis: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Huize has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huize and Tian Ruixiang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $352.29 million 0.13 -$16.90 million ($0.50) -1.76 Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 3.26 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tian Ruixiang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huize.

0.8% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Huize shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.06% -44.23% -11.89% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Huize and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tian Ruixiang beats Huize on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. It offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. The company also provides digital and technology development, and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

