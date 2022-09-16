Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the August 15th total of 248,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROMF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Read More

