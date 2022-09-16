Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $0.85-0.95. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.54. 1,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,130. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

