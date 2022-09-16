Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 24.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,301. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $61.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

