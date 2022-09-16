Crown Trading Down 37.4% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $304,147.15 and $12.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00598394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00263628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,513,174 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.