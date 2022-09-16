CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$132.52 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

