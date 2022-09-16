Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells $95,457.12 in Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,232,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12.

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $93,057.36.

HLTH stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 687,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,110. The stock has a market cap of $522.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. Cue Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth about $57,927,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cue Health by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cue Health by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 611,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cue Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

