CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

