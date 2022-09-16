Cyclub Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.63 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclub alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 159.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,007.66 or 0.30858106 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 569.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00850494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Cyclub

Cyclub was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official website is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.

Cyclub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.