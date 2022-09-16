Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 219,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 134,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cyren

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

