Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.82

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 404183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.