Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (DTX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $163.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.