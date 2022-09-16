Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Datadog stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9,545.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,781,136. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $210,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

