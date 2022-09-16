Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,614 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 5.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,746,273. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.