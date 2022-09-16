Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day moving average of $243.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

