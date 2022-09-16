Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $764,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 313,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 27.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 491,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $61.90. 54,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,641. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

