Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dryden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,870 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.9% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 3,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,715. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18.

