Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $1,022,287.50 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $339.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.76. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.91.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

