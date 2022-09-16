DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 23.5%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 23.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 121,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 154,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

