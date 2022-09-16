DeFi Pulse Index Price Reaches $80.73 (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for $80.73 or 0.00412055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market cap of $45.13 million and $714,580.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,591.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064750 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00079317 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

