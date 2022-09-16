Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE DK opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

