Depth Token Market Cap Reaches $14,241.67 (DEP)

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Depth Token has a market cap of $14,241.67 and approximately $126.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058635 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00064962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00079230 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Buying and Selling Depth Token

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

