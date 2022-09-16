Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 112,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.