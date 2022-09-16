Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €116.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEINY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.37.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Price Performance

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $59.35.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

Heineken Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1973 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.