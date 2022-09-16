DEXTools Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $304,571.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 7% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $304,571.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.64 or 0.22224614 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 576.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00104130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00838030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools launched on June 18th, 2020. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,420,349 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.