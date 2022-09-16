dHedge DAO Market Cap Achieves $4.28 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $4.28 million and $195,237.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 159.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,007.66 or 0.30858106 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 569.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00103458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00850494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO was first traded on September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,915,079 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

