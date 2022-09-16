Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,350

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Down 1.1 %

DEO stock opened at $174.22 on Monday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

