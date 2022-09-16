Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DFFN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.30. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,725. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $27.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Featured Articles

