Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTGI remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,028. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. Digerati Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Digerati Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 30.01%.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

