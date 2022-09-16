Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 555.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.9% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.53. 18,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,560. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $111.89 and a one year high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

