DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 17th

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of DBRG opened at $16.97 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

In other news, CFO Jacky Wu purchased 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 376,223 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the period.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

