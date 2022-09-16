Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $756,328.66 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.85 or 0.00070407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $756,328.66 and approximately $47.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,666.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077948 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.