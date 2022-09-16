Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

